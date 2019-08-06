|
|
Eden Dortch
Eden Rose Dortch, infant daughter of Leah and Steele Dortch of Van Buren, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, in Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Bill and Jo D. Buie, James "J.B." Gilcrease, and Juanita Burns.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandparents, Kay and Bobby Burns of Van Buren, Angela and Scott Hunter of Fort Smith and Damon Dortch of Little Rock; her great-grandparents, Patricia Gilcrease of Van Buren, Bobby Burns Sr. and wife Hazel of Van Buren, George and Della Mae Dortch of Batesville and Elma Raye Hunter of Batesville; an aunt, Jamie Carter of Jonesboro; and an uncle, Ryan Burns of Van Buren.
Family-hosted memorial service will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Community Bible Church in Fort Smith. Prior arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 7, 2019