Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
1943 - 2019
Edith Summerhill Obituary
Edith Summerhill
Edith Pauline Summerhill, 76, of Russellville, formerly of Van Buren, entered into the kingdom of heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. She was born April 28, 1943, in Van Buren to the late Delbert and Maggie (Nolan) Summerhill. Pauline will be fondly remembered by her family and the many friends she made over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Hazel Hammontree; a brother, David Summerhill Sr.; and a niece, Danita Hammontree Crow.
Pauline is survived by a sister, Laura Gail Summerhill Crouch and husband Dr. James R. Crouch Jr. of Russellville. She is also survived by four nieces, Abby and Sarah Kathryn Crouch, both of Russellville, and Kim Wright and Alyssa McLemore, both of Van Buren; and three nephews, Grant Hall of Russellville and David Summerhill Jr. and Lance Crow, both of Fort Smith; and a sister-in-law, Nedra Summerhill of Alma.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be David Wright, Dr. James Crouch, Doug Crow, Grant Hall, Scottie Nolan and Donnie Nolan.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff at Russellville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, who provided special care to Pauline during her years as a resident there.
The family would like to thank a special friend, Latoya Jones, who provided loving care and friendship to Pauline while at the nursing home.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
