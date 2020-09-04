Or Copy this URL to Share

Edward Lamproe

Edward Moore Lamproe, 90, of Arkoma died Sept. 3, 2020, at a local hospital.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Morrison Cemetery in Rudy.

He is survived by two daughters, Margie Pursel and and Brenda Johnson; four sons, Eddie, Delbert and Leonard Lamproe and Joseph Amundson; two sisters, Dorothy Slusher and Susie Harris; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store