1/
Edward Lamproe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Lamproe
Edward Moore Lamproe, 90, of Arkoma died Sept. 3, 2020, at a local hospital.
Funeral service was held Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Morrison Cemetery in Rudy.
He is survived by two daughters, Margie Pursel and and Brenda Johnson; four sons, Eddie, Delbert and Leonard Lamproe and Joseph Amundson; two sisters, Dorothy Slusher and Susie Harris; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Sep. 4 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved