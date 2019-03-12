Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Edwin Hart Obituary
Edwin Hart
Edwin Leon Hart Sr., 81, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home. He was a retired tech sergeant from the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 171 and a member at First Baptist Church in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.A. and Rosie (Lyons) Hart; four sisters, Mary, Katherine, Be and Nadine; and one brother, Calvin.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia (Barrentine) Hart of the home; two daughters, Paula Crouch and husband Jerry and Carla Williams and husband Gary Dale, all of Oklahoma City; one son, Edwin Hart Jr. and wife Lillian of Cabot; and five grandchildren, Stacy, Douglas, Amy, Kala and Ansley.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 13, 2019
