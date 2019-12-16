|
Edwina Byrant
Edwina Bryant, 88, of Kibler passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her home. She was born June 29, 1931, in Alma to the late John and Ruby Singleton. She was a retired letter carrier for the Van Buren Post Office. She was a Baptist and she loved bowling and going to the casino.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen "Goob" Bryant; a daughter, Joyce Shepherd; and two sons, Allen Bryant Jr. and Gary Don Bryant.
She is survived by two sisters, Jane Bunting of Alma and Jean Guerrero of San Antonio; three grandchildren, Gary Bryant of Kibler, Delana Pendergrass of Roland and Crystal McCabe of Van Buren; five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Gary Bryant, Joey Faldon, Jerry Pendergrass, Walter Shepherd, Jimmy Lewis and Jason Guerrero.
Honorary pallbearers are Blake Terrill and Clay Conley.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Dec. 17, 2019