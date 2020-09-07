1/
Elemuel Pannell
Elemuel "Lem" Thomas Pannell, age 95, a lifelong resident of Prairie Grove, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at his home. He was born March 16, 1925, in Lee Creek, the son of Thomas Elemuel Pannell and Martha Ann (Bond) Pannell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Johnathan Pannell; a brother, Roy Pannell; and a sister, Beulah Jones.
Survivors include a son, Steven Pannell; two daughters, Lynett Vinson and husband David and Deborah Pannell; three grandsons, Trin Vinson (April) of Natural Dam, Matthew Pannell of Yuba City, Calif., and Mitchell Pannell of Waldron; two granddaughters, Jennifer Caesar of Prairie Grove and Mendy Craig of Fayetteville; a brother, Norman Pannell of Yakima, Wash.; a sister, Oneta Bran of Maine; 17 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Prairie Grove Cemetery Pavillion with Pastor Paul Young officiating, under the direction of Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prarie Grove.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online guestbook is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
