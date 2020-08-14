1/1
Elizabeth Kramer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Kramer
Elizabeth Dahlem Kramer, 92, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. She was born Nov. 20, 1927, in Altus to Joseph and Pauline Dahlem.
She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, the Altar Society, Golden Agers and Compassionate Ministries. She loved baking cinnamon rolls, being involved with her church, watching soaps on TV with her sister and spending time with her grandkids and granddogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Deacon Joe Kramer; a son-in-law, Ricky Taber; and seven brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Taber and Nancy Scherrey and husband Tom, both of Fort Smith; two sons, Bob Kramer and companion Jan of Batavia, Ohio, and Ken Kramer and wife Kanessa of Cincinnati; a sister, Cecilia Taylor of Ozark; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Bryan Taber, Tom Scherrey Jr., Michael Scherrey, Gwen Wilburn, Justin Kramer, Jim Holloway, Cory Henderson, McKinley Kramer and Kennedy Kramer.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved