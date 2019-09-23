|
Elizabeth McMahen
Elizabeth (Warnock) McMahen, 82, of Alma passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born April 4, 1937, in Ozark to the late Mirl and Lillie Warnock. She was a teacher for Alma Schools, Butterfield Junior High in Van Buren, Van Buren High School and Bryan Adams High School in Dallas. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Alma, where she taught Sunday school for more than 20 years, went on mission trips all over North America and was an NRA National Champion Shooter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James McMahen; and two brothers, Wesley Warnock and George Warnock.
She is survived by three sons, James McMahen Jr. of Harrison, Brian McMahen and wife Dana of Fort Smith and Robert McMahen and wife Jennifer of Harrison; seven grandchildren, Daniel Benton, Jesse Benton, Michael McMahen, Shelby Widner, Tyler McMahen, Lucas Feroe, and Oliver Feroe; and one great-grandchild, Kylie Benton.
Funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, with interment at Highland Cemetery in Ozark, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Sept. 25, 2019