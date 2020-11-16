Ellen Breeden
Ellen B. Breeden, 87, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and a former employee of JCPenney in Fort Smith. She was a member of Shibley Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Crawford County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and her daughter, Shelia Self.
She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Breeden and Rick Breeden and wife Tana, both of Van Buren; four grandchildren, Terri Breeden of Ozark, Shawn Self of San Antonio, Eric Breeden of Van Buren and Zachary Breeden of Dothan, Ala.; and six great-grandchildren.
Private services are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salvation Army, 301 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Disabled American Veterans
, 12912 Tuscany St., Fort Smith, AR 72916.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
