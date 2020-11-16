1/1
Ellen Breeden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Breeden
Ellen B. Breeden, 87, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and a former employee of JCPenney in Fort Smith. She was a member of Shibley Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Crawford County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and her daughter, Shelia Self.
She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Breeden and Rick Breeden and wife Tana, both of Van Buren; four grandchildren, Terri Breeden of Ozark, Shawn Self of San Antonio, Eric Breeden of Van Buren and Zachary Breeden of Dothan, Ala.; and six great-grandchildren.
Private services are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salvation Army, 301 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Disabled American Veterans, 12912 Tuscany St., Fort Smith, AR 72916.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved