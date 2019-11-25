|
Ellis Brisher
Ellis Brisher, 78, known as "Slick" by friends and "Jim" by family, passed away Nov. 22, 2019. He was a resident of Alma. Ellis was born July 24, 1941, in Portageville, Mo. He was one of 10 siblings and is survived by a brother, Bailey Brisher of Taft, Calif., and a sister Helen Ferguson of San Diego. Growing up in the Missouri Bootheel, Ellis had a simple but happy childhood. He delighted in recalling memories of playing marbles, shining shoes in order to purchase a new bicycle and even chopping cotton with a future country music star. He developed many friendships that were lifelong.
As a free-spirited young man, Ellis traveled coast to coast, meeting new people and experiencing new things. Eventually he settled down and started a family. He was a father to five children. He often worked two or three jobs to provide for his family. He had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom had a nickname.
In 1988, Ellis married Nancy Fowler who he lovingly referred to as "his heart." Proving that opposites do attract, their 31-year partnership grew from a foundation of love and commitment. Love never dies.
Ellis retired from North American Pipe Co. in Van Buren. He enjoyed bargain hunting, trading and buying and selling. Watching sports with his father-in-law was a favorite pastime. He was a morning regular at local coffee shops, always eager to exchange embellished stories with his buddies. Ellis was a man of faith who loved life and expressed gratitude to God for His goodness and grace. He lived by this principle: God hath made me to laugh, so that all that hear will laugh with me: Genesis 21:6.
Elllis will be laid to rest at Rose Lawn — Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow. All arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Nov. 26, 2019