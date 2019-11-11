|
|
Elmer Phillips
Elmer Hill Phillips, 87, of Alma passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his home. He retired as a field representative for AFCO Steel in 2001. He was a longtime resident of Van Buren and Kibler. He attended First Freewill Baptist Church in Alma.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Mooney; and a grandson, Caleb Fisher.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine of the home; two daughters, Kimberly Phillips of Baton Rouge, La., and Tracy Phillips of Van Buren; a son, Ronald Phillips of Guthrie, Okla.; a brother, Charles Phillips of Edmond, Okla.; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Harrison Efurd, Chris Robertson, Rick Juelfs and James Meadors.
The family appreciates the kind service provided by Hearts of Hospice.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Nov. 13, 2019