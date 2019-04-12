Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Elsie McCurdy

Elsie McCurdy Obituary
Elsie McCurdy
Elsie Coatney McCurdy, 92, of Rudy passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 23, 1926, in Van Buren to the late Clay and Sophronia Bowman. She had been a justice of the peace in Crawford County and spearheaded the project to bring water to Rudy and Hobbtown.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Cleo Coatney Sr.; and a son, Tuffy Coatney.
She is survived by her husband, Mack McCurdy of the home; a daughter-in-law, Donna Coatney of Rudy; a sister, Clayceail Brown of Alma; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was held Tuesday, April 16, 2019, with interment to at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 17, 2019
