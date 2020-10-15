Emersyn Burns
Emersyn Kate Burns, infant daughter of Ashley and Ryan Burns of Van Buren, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 in Fort Smith.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Eleanor Elizabeth Burns of the home; her grandparents, Bobby and Kay Burns of Van Buren and David and Donna Denning of Ronceverte, W. Va.; her great-grandparents, Bobby Jack and Hazel Burns Sr. and Patricia Gilcrease, all of Van Buren; and her aunts and uncles, Leah and Steele Dortch, Shirley Ann and James Shearer, David and Traelynn Denning, Miranda and Josh Morey, Daniel and Jodi Denning, Katie and Anthony Cox, Natalie Denning, Rachael and Jeremiah Cude, Alana Denning and Andrew Denning.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
