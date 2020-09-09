Or Copy this URL to Share

Eric Lonetree

Eric "MaaJiJega" Lonetree, 52, of Van Buren Sept. 8, 2020, in Tahlequah, Okla.

Funeral service was held Friday at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren.

He is survived by his wife, Christy; a daughter, Alexandria Acker; two sons, Lexington and Lennox Lonetree; his mother, Lois Wildcat; his father, Luther Lonetree; two sisters, J.C. Adair and Lindsey Windyboy; a brother, Lukas Lonetree; and two grandchildren.



