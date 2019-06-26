|
Estan Duncan
Estan Dwight Duncan Jr., 59, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his home. He was a truck driver for the City of Fort Smith. He was of Jesus Name Pentecostal faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Estan Dwight Sr. and Thelma (Grantham) Duncan; one sister, Martha Bozeman; and four brothers, Jimmy, Jerry, Curtis and Hubert Duncan.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Mount McCurry Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by two sisters, Jewel Schuer and Marilyn Adkins, both of Fort Smith.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Burks Jr., Earnest Duncan, Daniel Duncan, Billy Duncan, Joshua Duncan and John Belcher Sr.
