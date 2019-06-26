Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Estan Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estan Duncan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Estan Duncan Obituary
Estan Duncan
Estan Dwight Duncan Jr., 59, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his home. He was a truck driver for the City of Fort Smith. He was of Jesus Name Pentecostal faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Estan Dwight Sr. and Thelma (Grantham) Duncan; one sister, Martha Bozeman; and four brothers, Jimmy, Jerry, Curtis and Hubert Duncan.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Mount McCurry Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by two sisters, Jewel Schuer and Marilyn Adkins, both of Fort Smith.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Burks Jr., Earnest Duncan, Daniel Duncan, Billy Duncan, Joshua Duncan and John Belcher Sr.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now