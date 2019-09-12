Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
Estelle Harrison Obituary
Estelle Harrison
A. Estelle Harrison, 91, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born July 28, 1928, in Palmer, Texas. She was a homemaker and a member of United Methodist Church in Kibler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Harrison; a son, William H. Harrison; her mother, Nellie Powell; a sister, Catherine Russell; and a brother, J.B. O'Neal.
She is survived by a daughter, Amelia "Amy" White and husband Jim of Alma; three grandchildren, Hope Lindsey, J.W. Coady and Kim White; four great-grandchildren, Shealei Miller, Noah Harmon, Charro Coady and Morgan Lindsey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be J.W. Coady, Sean Lindsey, Mark Miller, Noah Harmon, Charro Coady and Jimmy Hughes.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Sept. 13, 2019
