Eugena Gill
1947 - 2020
Eugena Gill
Eugena "Genie" Gill, 73, of Rudy passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her home. She was born June 9, 1947, in Abbott to Eugene and Desteen (Powell) Waggoner. She was a retired bookkeeper from J.R. Young and a member of Church of Christ in Mansfield
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Jay of the home; a daughter, Roxanne M. Brewer and husband Danny of Van Buren; a son, Lucas K. Gill and wife Lanet of Alexandria, Va.; and a grandson, Colby Brewer of Barling.
Graveside service will be at 10 am. Wednesday, July 15 at Coop Cemetery in Mansfield, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be David Nicodemus, Mike Yancey, Dale Howard, Jake Pixley, Doug Brooks and Travis Garcia.
Honorary pallbearer is Mike Allen.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
