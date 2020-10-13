Eugene Burkett
Don Eugene Burkett, 76, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Baptist Health. He was a self-employed construction worker and a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Lee and Connie Marie (Cottrell) Burkett; three brothers, Leon, Leonard and Gerald Burkett; and two sisters, Hazel Daniels and Linda Saulberry.
He is survived by his wife, Lori of the home; three daughters, Brittany Cooper of Alma, Amanda Adams of Greenwood and Carrie Solemberg of Gore; a sister, Glenda Marie Martin of Van Buren; a niece, Selena Tolbert of Greenwood; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral service with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Liggett, Carroll King, David Plunkett, Larry Dehart and Mike Ball.
