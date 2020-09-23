Evelyn Anglen

Evelyn Anglen, 87, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was born Feb. 27, 1933, in Mountainburg to Marvin and Lacy (Shadowens) Linder. She was a former sewing power machine operator for Unitog in Fort Smith. She loved quilting and sewing.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Charlene Wilkinson and Geraldine Linder.

Survivors include her husband, Jack Anglen of the home; a sister, Ina Daily; a brother, Bill Linder; and a multitude of nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at Pope Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

She was loved throughout her life and will be missed.



