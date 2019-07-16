Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Evelyn Reeder


1950 - 2019
Evelyn Reeder Obituary
Evelyn Reeder
Evelyn Kay Reeder, 68, of Greenwood passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 1, 1950, in Bentonville to the late Ronald and Jessie McMillan. She was a retired registered nurse for St. Edward Mercy Medical Center and Mercy Hospital in Booneville.
She is survived by a daughter, Angela McAllister and husband Brock of Greenwood; three brothers, Alan McMillan and wife Marilyn of Nashville, N.C., Harold McMillan and wife Marilyn of Greenwood and Dennis McMillan and wife Eileen of Shelby, N.C.; five grandchildren, Cierra Arnold and husband Chris, Cole McAllister, Zack McKenna and wife Taylor, O'Hara McAllister and Jess McAllister; and two great-grandchildren, Machlan and Witten Arnold.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with a private committal at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Big Fork, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 17, 2019
