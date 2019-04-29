|
|
Farreldene Johnson
Farreldene Mooney Johnson, 82, of Van Buren passed away April 25, 2019, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. Farreldene was born Feb. 7, 1937, in rural Sequoyah County. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, granny, great-granny, aunt, sister, daughter and friend. She served as the first elected tax collector of Crawford County from Jan. 1985 to Dec. 1999, after many previous years of public service. She was known for her glitz, glamour, sense of humor, red hair and high heels, not to mention her love of yard work. Farreldene always had a smile and encouraging words for everyone and loved to make people laugh. She was a member of Amazing Grace Fellowship in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Johnny" Johnson; her parents, Floyd and Ruby Mooney; her brother, Dana Wayne Mooney; her sister-in-law, JoAnn Mooney; and her grandson, Jeremy Lee Goldsborough.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Cathy Johnson; daughter, Leslie Hamil; brother, Eugene Mooney; brother and sister-in-law, Willie Dean and Beverly Mooney; grandchildren, Danielle Sanders, Jory Johnson, Ryan Hamil and Samantha Hamil; great-grandchildren, Camrie West, Zane West and Matthias Sanders; numerous nieces and nephews; and a lot of close friends.
Funeral service was held Monday, April 29, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith at a later date.
Honorary pallbearers were her nephews, Vance Mooney, Jeff Mooney, Ricky Mooney, Terry Mooney, Todd Mooney, Joshua Mooney, Rob "Charlie" Hall and Bryan Hall and her grandsons, Jory Johnson, Ryan Hamil, Zane West and Matthias Sanders.
