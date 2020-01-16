|
Floyd Watson
Floyd Watson, 85, of Fort Smith died Jan. 15, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Massard Missionary Baptist Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Charleston.
He is survived by a daughter, Dee Anna Masterson; a brother, Bob Watson; two grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020