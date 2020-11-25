Frances Hobbs

Frances Littlejohn Hobbs went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 22, 2020. A native of Van Buren and the daughter of George and Tessie Littlejohn, she was born Nov. 28, 1939.

She grew up singing in the church under the direction of her father. She used the gift of her beautiful voice to encourage shut-ins and to entertain troops at the U.S.O. center downtown. Saturdays were spent attending gospel music festivals in the area. Later, while in high school, she and friends started a jazz ensemble and played for various sock hops and school events. She graduated from Van Buren Senior High and retired from Covington Court Health and Rehab.

On Dec. 31, 1956, she married Richard Hobbs Jr., who she loved and doted on until his death on June 2, 2014. She lovingly watched over the affairs of her household, which included her five children, who absolutely adored her.

Frances was full of life. She loved her community and lent a helping hand whenever and wherever she could. She was a Troop 30 Brownie and Mount Magazine Girl Scout leader, a Teenage Religious Education (TARE) leader at St. Scholastica, a Cursillo participant, and a member of Immaculate Conception, St. Boniface and St. Michael's churches. She was also a member of the Junior Civic League and sang during many Red Stocking Revues, a major fundraiser for Bost School.

She taught her family to pursue hobbies and fellowship and began playing golf at Fort Smith Country Club, where she was elected vice-president and president of the golf association, and competed in many Western Arkansas Golf Association events.

She also taught her family the importance of hospitality, always opening her home to entertain loved ones and those in need of encouragement. She had a particular fondness for those on the periphery, and she chose to dote on shut-ins and those who seemed lonely and lost. During a short stint working at Fort Chaffee, Frances befriended Cambodian refugees, bringing them to her home for Sunday dinners after church and helping them to resettle into their new country.

Her parties after Kimmons and Northside football games were the best. Times at Lake Tenkiller were just as festive, where shish kabob, sausages, hamburgers and homemade ice cream were gobbled up after a day of sunbathing and water activities; and no one celebrated Thanksgiving with the love and detail that Frances did, and she did it all in a 1,300 square foot home with modest appliances and counter space. But never did she grumble or complain. Her only request on Thanksgiving Day was stay out of her way.

Frances' strong faith was evident in the grace she possessed dealing with the hardships she endured, including the death of her first born, Carla Denise Hobbs, on Oct. 9, 1983; and a brother, Corp. Bobby Max Moore, missing in action during the Korean War. In the addition, Frances was preceded in death by her parents, George Littlejohn and Tessie Ambrose (Joseph); her in-laws, Richard and Mary Hobbs; and her daughter, Debra Gail Hobbs.

Frances possessed her warm smile until the very end. Her love for Christ and her pursuit of good deeds toward her fellow man will continue through the lives of her sons, Father Rick Hobbs of Fort Smith and Race Hobbs (Robin) of Van Buren; her daughter, Pamela Hobbs Foster (Mike) of High Point, N.C.; her grandchildren, Hayden Foster of Graham, N.C., Hannah Foster of Vienna, Va., Ostie Hobbs of Roy, Utah, and Venia White (Michael) and Leo Melancon, both of Van Buren; her great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Bowman (Bob) of Garfield and Ritchie Phelps of Van Buren; and various other family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial for Frances and her daughter, Debra Gail Hobbs, who passed on Oct. 19, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 1025 Pointer Trail, Van Buren.

Rosary service will be said at 6 p.m Monday, Nov. 30, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



