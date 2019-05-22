|
|
Frances Nelson
Frances Lee Nelson, 78, of Mulberry, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and retired from Southern Steel & Wire in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dolen D. Nelson.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, graveside at Pope Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by three daughters, Edith Newton, Glenda Patterson and Malesia Nelson, all of Mulberry; two sons, Vernon Nelson of Mulberry and Brian Nelson of Alma; 11 brothers and sisters; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Christopher Swift, Henry Newton, Jeffrey Patterson, Dolen Patterson, Brian Nelson and Ryne Nelson.
Honorary pallbearers are David Hickey, Darrell Hickey, Billy Dean Swift, Robert Wilson and James Berto.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on May 23, 2019