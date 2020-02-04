|
|
|
Frank Hainer
Frank Corbly Hainer, 65, of Fort Smith died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at a local hospital.
Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Arkansas Retired Military Association in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie; two daughters, Tammy and Amy; two sons, Leroy Grim and Johnny Stout; four sisters, Linda, Ginger Rendon, Carol Savage and Patricia Braun; three brothers, Bill, Don and John Hainer; and three grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 5, 2020