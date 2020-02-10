Home

Frank F. Koran Sr., 67, of Siloam Springs died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Fayetteville.
Graveside service will be noon Thursday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; three children, Debra, Jean and Frank Koran; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Wasson Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 12, 2020
