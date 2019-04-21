|
Frank Neal Jr.
Frank Watts Neal Jr. 91, of Alma passed away at a local hospital Sunday, April 21, 2019.
He was a retired printer for Georgia Pacific Dixie Cup. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, a member of Freedom Freewill Baptist Church north of Alma and Uniontown Masonic Lodge for 54 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Neal Sr. and wife Clara (Lynn) Neal; and first wife, Jonnie (Burkhart) Neal and mother of his children.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ocker of Alma Funeral Home Chapel with burial with honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Ocker of Alma Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Neal of the home; two daughters, Cynthia Ann Brown and husband Denny Brown of Alma and Renee Coffman and husband Danny of Maumelle; a son, Michael Neal and wife Tina of Fort Smith; a stepdaughter, Cheryle Ray Coffman and husband Cletce of Magnolia, Texas.; a stepson, Gerald Cook of Alma; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren
Pallbearers will be Jason Brown, Travis Brown, Jerald Cook, Larry Gregory, Bill Vickery and Denny Brown.
The family will visit with relatives and friends Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Ocker of Alma Funeral Home, 917 E. Alma Highway.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alma Boys and Girls Club and the Gregory Cemetery, c/o Citizens Bank & Trust Co., 200 U.S. 71 N., Alma, AR.
Online tributes may be left at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 22, 2019