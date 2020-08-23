1/1
Fred Rose
1943 - 2020
Fred Rose
Fred Eugene Rose, 76, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his home.
He was a retired salesman for Rhodes Chevrolet and a member of Dora Assembly of God Church.
Fred was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Van Buren to the late Fred R. and Bernice (Schuster) Rose. He was also preceded in death by a son, Glen Rose.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday with interment at Dora Cemetery, under direction of Ocker Funeral Home-Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Rose; son, Greg Rose and wife Kandatha of Van Buren; brother, Tommy Rose and wife Kathy of Fort Smith; and grandchildren, Logan and Libby.
Pallbearers will be Don Parr, Mike Keith, Richard English, Daniel Stogsdill, Alan Newell and Richard Watson.
Visitation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home-Van Buren.
Online tributes can be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
