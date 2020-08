Or Copy this URL to Share

Gail Whitmire

Gail Loree Whitmire, 81, of Van Buren died Aug. 27, 2020, at her home.

Funeral service was held Tuesday at First Baptist Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

She is survived by a daughter, Donna Reece; a son, Bryan Whitmire; a brother, Hill Alexander; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.



