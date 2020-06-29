Gary Deal
Gary Don Deal, 63, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home. He was born April 13, 1957, in Fort Smith. He was a retired builder and contractor and a member of Current Church. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren; he was a family man.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Sue Deal and Lisa Price.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Deal of the home; two daughters, Carrie Odiorne and husband Bob of Van Buren and Chelsey Hatman and husband Chad of Alma; his mother, Earnestine Moore; his father, James Deal and wife Patricia; three sisters, Janis Fraser, Lisa Filipkowski and husband Richard and Teresa Patrick and husband Mac; a brother, David Deal and wife Darlene; and five grandchildren, Chaylee Hatman, Chloee Hatman, Christian Hatman, Levi Bull and Asher Odiorne.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2 at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.