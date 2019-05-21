|
|
Gary Lovejoy
Gary Allen Lovejoy was born June 19, 1956, in Stilwell, Okla., and passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the age of 62 years and 11 months. He was the son of Toy and Minnie (Unger) Lovejoy, who preceded him in death. Gary liked classic cars, fishing, deer hunting and listening to classic country music, but his favorite pastime of all was spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Those left to mourn his passing are his wife, Susan Lynn (Davidson) Lovejoy of the home in Natural Dam; three daughters, Connie Marie Billy and husband Daniel of Summers, Dixie Amanda Chaffin and husband Tommy of Elkins and Angela Sue Prewitt and husband Joe of Natural Dam; seven grandchildren, Dustin and Cody Ornsby and Ethan and Ryleigh Billy, all of Summers, Madison Chaffin of Elkins and Bo and Tallyn Prewitt of Natural Dam; one brother, Wiley Lovejoy and wife Lily of Stilwell; two uncles, Myrl Lovejoy and Bennett Lovejoy and wife Lynda, all of Evansville; one very special lifelong friend, Leo Skinner of Natural Dam; plus numerous other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Ewing Chapel Cemetery in Adair County, Okla., with Pastor Glen Hopkins officiating. Services are entrusted to Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, all donations may be made to the family for a memorial headstone.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on May 22, 2019