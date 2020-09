Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary Moore

Gary Moore, 77, of Dyer died Sept. 21, 2020.

Funeral service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ocker Chapel in Alma. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

He is survived by a daughter, Angela Clayton; a sister, Pearl Wilkinson; three brothers, James, Jerry and Danny Moore; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.



