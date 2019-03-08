|
|
Gary Romine
Gary Dean Romine, 69, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a steel worker for Bekaert Steel Wire Co. in Van Buren. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran during the Vietnam War. He was Oklahoma Sooners' biggest fan and a loving grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Lulu (Crownover) Romine.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Van Buren with burial with military honors at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Kay (Helton) Romine of the home; one daughter, Kris Butler and husband Eddie of Charleston; one sister, Diana Morrison of Heavener; and three granddaughters, Brittany Butler of Charleston and Hollie and Kaylee Butler of Lavaca.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Butler, Cody Crawford, Wesley Crawford, Alan Price, Robert Greenwood and Jared Links.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 9, 2019