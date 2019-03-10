|
Gary Romine
Gary Dean Romine, 69, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a steel worker for Bekaert Steel Wire Co. in Van Buren. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran during the Vietnam War. He was Oklahoma Sooners' biggest fan and a loving grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Lulu (Crownover) Romine.
Funeral service was held March 11, 2019, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Van Buren with burial at Gill Cemetery with military honors in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Kay (Helton) Romine of the home; one daughter, Kris Butler and husband Eddie of Charleston; one sister, Diana Morrison of Heavener; three granddaughters, Brittany Butler of Lavaca and Hollie and Kaylee Butler of Charleston.
Pallbearers were Eddie Butler, Cody Crawford, Wesley Crawford, Alan Price, Robert Greenwood and Jared Links.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 13, 2019