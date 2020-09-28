Gary Walters

Gary Don Walters, 45, of Sallisaw died Sept. 27, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; three daughters, Shelby Duncan, Samantha Kennedy and Lyddia Walters; two sons, Christopher and Cody Dye; three brothers, Bobby and Les Walters and James Cartwright; and six grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



