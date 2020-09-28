1/
Gary Walters
Gary Don Walters, 45, of Sallisaw died Sept. 27, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; three daughters, Shelby Duncan, Samantha Kennedy and Lyddia Walters; two sons, Christopher and Cody Dye; three brothers, Bobby and Les Walters and James Cartwright; and six grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
