George Hayes
George "David" Hayes, 76, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Bentonville. He retired from Riverside Furniture in Fort Smith and still worked at Hayes Tile and Cabinet in Ratcliff. He was a member of and elder at South 46th Street Church of Christ in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Farrah (Bonner) Hayes; two brothers, Bill and Jerry Hayes; and a daughter-in-law, Lezli Hayes.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of the home; a daughter, Renae Fight and husband David of Van Buren; a son, Brian Hayes of London; and four grandchildren, Farrah, Allicen, Emily and Isaac.
Funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 23, at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren with burial at Parks Cemetery in Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Church of Christ, 2323 S. 46th St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
.