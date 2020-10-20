1/1
George Hayes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Hayes
George "David" Hayes, 76, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Bentonville. He retired from Riverside Furniture in Fort Smith and still worked at Hayes Tile and Cabinet in Ratcliff. He was a member of and elder at South 46th Street Church of Christ in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Farrah (Bonner) Hayes; two brothers, Bill and Jerry Hayes; and a daughter-in-law, Lezli Hayes.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of the home; a daughter, Renae Fight and husband David of Van Buren; a son, Brian Hayes of London; and four grandchildren, Farrah, Allicen, Emily and Isaac.
Funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 23, at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren with burial at Parks Cemetery in Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Church of Christ, 2323 S. 46th St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved