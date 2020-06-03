Or Copy this URL to Share

Georgia Johnson

Georgia Lynn Johnson, 67, of Alma, died Monday, June 1, 2020.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.

She is survived by her husband, William; a daughter, Shannon Green; a son, Tony Johnson; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



