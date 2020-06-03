Georgia Johnson
Georgia Johnson
Georgia Lynn Johnson, 67, of Alma, died Monday, June 1, 2020.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, William; a daughter, Shannon Green; a son, Tony Johnson; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.
