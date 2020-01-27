|
Georgia Lindsey
Georgia Ann Lindsey, 85, of Van Buren passed into eternity on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Ann worked 25 years as a secretary for Van Buren Public Schools.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lindsey; her parents, R.W. and Virginia Mae (Seabourn) Hammock; three sisters, Betty Jo Bell, Callie Poole and Viola Davidson; and two brothers, Billy and Clyde Hammock.
Mrs. Lindsey is survived by a son Kenny Lindsey (Sherri) of Van Buren; a brother, Jackie Hammock (Frankie) of Russellville; three granddaughters, Jenna Nissen (Chris) of El Paso, Texas, Abby Lindsey of Nashville, Tenn., and Olivia Lindsey of Van Buren; two precious great-grandsons, Judah and Silas Nissen; a great-granddaughter due in May, Joy Ann Nissen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at First Baptist Chapel in Van Buren with the Rev. Chris Johnson officiating. Special music will be sung by her nieces, Debbie Deffenbaugh, Barbie Curtis, Terri Jo Little and Robbie Spoon; and family and friends, Cory and Stephanie Epps. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church Chapel in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Danny Deffenbaugh, Chris Nissen, Jim McKnight, David Huffstetler, Tommy Poole and Zeke Burns.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Helping Hands Ministry, 1121 E. Main St., Van Buren, AR 72956.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 28, 2020