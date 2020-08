Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald Lewis

Gerald L. Lewis, 61, died Aug. 25, 2020.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

He was survived by two stepdaughters, Cheryl Horne and Tammy Douglas; two stepsons, Robert and DeWayne Ackerman; three sisters, Hilda Barnett, Lois Leos and Tracy King; five brothers Clyde and David Lewis and Stevie, Tari and Simon Johnson; 19 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.



