Gloria Hahn
Gloria Ann Hahn, 77, of Ozark died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Ozark.
Graveside service was held Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Nichols Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by a daughter, Ginger Lee of Long Beach, Calif.; five sons, Bill Hahn of Yuma, Ariz., Gary Gilliam of Fremont, Calif., Eric Hahn of Tulare, Calif., Glen Gilliam of California and Joe Hahn of Ozark; a brother, Steve Petitjean of Lodi, Calif.; 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 10, 2019