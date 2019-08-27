Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Gloria Sue (Turner) Moore, 68, of Pocola died Aug. 5, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital surrounded by family and friends. She was a 1968 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa and a retiree that loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, shopping and playing Bingo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Turner Jr. and Pauline Turner.
She is survived by her daughters, Stacy Rodgers and her husband Johnny of Pinehurst, N.C., and Melissa Whitecotton and her fiancée Brittany of Fort Smith; brother, Harry Turner III and wife Rebecca of Prosper, Texas; five grandchildren, Sierra and Wyatt Rodgers of Pinehurst and Lauren, Bridget and Olivia, all of Fort Smith; and two nieces, Mindy and husband Ben Berthelot of McKinney, Texas, and Kristy and husband Billy Thomasson of Richardson, Texas. Gloria also had two grandnieces, Shea and Hannah; and a grandnephew, Reese.
Memorial service to celebrate her life will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Ocker Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith. The family will visit with friends during the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Boxer, Butter & Other Mutters, 108 Schermerhorn Lane, Arden, NC 28704.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 28, 2019
