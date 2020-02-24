Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Guy Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy Willis Sr.


1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Guy Willis Sr. Obituary
Guy Willis Sr.
Guy Steven Willis Sr., 88, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Newton, N.C.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Westmoreland Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, N.C.. Burial with military honors will be at McDowell Memorial Park in Marion.
He is survived by his wife, Zita; a daughter, Barbara Deal; four sons, Guy Jr., Jerry, Roger and Charles; nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -