Guy Willis Sr.
Guy Steven Willis Sr., 88, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Newton, N.C.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Westmoreland Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, N.C.. Burial with military honors will be at McDowell Memorial Park in Marion.
He is survived by his wife, Zita; a daughter, Barbara Deal; four sons, Guy Jr., Jerry, Roger and Charles; nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 26, 2020