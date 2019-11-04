Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Armer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Armer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Armer Obituary
Harold Armer
Harold Dean Armer, 82, of Muldrow passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Jan. 24, 1937, in Short to the late Climon and Opal Armer. He was a retired machine operator, a cattle rancher and a member of Lee Creek Assembly of God.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jerlean Armer; a son, Stevie Armer; a sister, Louise Edwards; two brothers, Leonard and William Armer; and a son-in-law, Doug Martin.
He is survived by three daughters, Yvonne Ulmer and husband Garry of Muldrow, Amy Armer of Roland and Karla Martin of Muldrow; a son, Rick Armer and wife Rebekah of Muldrow; six sisters, Melvena Thurman of Rock Island, Lula Bates of Mena, Oleta Armer of Roland, Lessie Rogers of Alma, Tressie Long of Sallisaw and Lola Matthews of Van Buren; two brothers, L.G. Armer of Short and James Armer of Muldrow; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Liberty Assembly of God in Muldrow with interment to follow at Seabolt Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Steven Wilson, Caleb Ruckman, Cody Douglas, Spencer Dewitt, Isaiah Ulmer, Aaron Ruckman, Jeremey Ruckman and Zach Strong.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -