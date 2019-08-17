Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Miller

Send Flowers
Harold Miller Obituary
Harold Miller
Harold Elmer Miller, 82, of Alma died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at a local hospital.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Bertolino and Jennifer Cox, both of California; two sons, Duane Miller of Alma and Randy Miller of Arizona; a stepdaughter, Karen Roxin of Alma; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.