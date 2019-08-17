|
Harold Miller
Harold Elmer Miller, 82, of Alma died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at a local hospital.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Bertolino and Jennifer Cox, both of California; two sons, Duane Miller of Alma and Randy Miller of Arizona; a stepdaughter, Karen Roxin of Alma; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019