Harold Smith
Harold Wayne Smith, 73, of Mountainburg passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 19, 1947, in Mulberry to the late Joe and Mintha (Watkins) Smith. He was a farmer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Lonnie, Paul, Bobby and Olen Smith; and two sisters, Carol Jo Kreisel and Phyllis Wilson.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Smith of the home; a daughter, Jennifer Smith of Mountainburg; two sons, Gary Smith of Mulberry and Jerry Don Smith and wife Savannah of Alma; A brother, Dale Smith of Mulberry; two sisters, Mildred Sims of Mountainburg and Kay Sims of Mulberry; two grandchildren, Jeff Smith and Kyle Kramer; and three great-grandchildren, Lilly Smith, Rose Smith and Clay Smith.
Graveside services are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Smith, Robert Smith, Dustin Smith, Brian Beckhan, Daniel Christe and Charlie Brummet.
Honorary pallbearers are Richard Mires, Ray Murchison, Red Jones, Butch Lamance and Willy Smith.
www.ockerfuneralhome.com
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 22, 2020
