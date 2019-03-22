|
Harrison Fisher
Harrison Cade Fisher, infant son of Jessica and Michael Fisher of Van Buren, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Fayetteville.
Graveside service was held Friday, March 22, 2019, at Gracelawn Cemetery under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Madison; two brothers, John-Michael and Liam-Greyson; his grandparents, Martha and Mark Corwin of St. Louis, Grace and Tony Romano of Clarksville and James Gay of Livingston, Texas; and his great-grandmother, Mildred Gay of Livingston.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 23, 2019
