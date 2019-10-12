|
Harrison Shelly Sr.
Harrison Shelly Sr., 86, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home.
Funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Grandview Assembly of God Church in Natural Dam with burial at Hall Cemetery under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; three sons, Harrison Shelly Jr. and Gary and Michael Shelly; two sisters, Beverly Pyle and Sharron Goss; a brother, Jerry Shelly; several grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Oct. 16, 2019