Harrison Shelly Sr.
Hubert Harrison Shelly Sr., 86, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home. He was a self-employed roofer and a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He attended Shady Grove Church in the Shady Grove community.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Evans) Shelly of the home; three sons, Harrison Shelly Jr. of Alma, Gary Eugene Shelly of Lavaca and Michael Ray Shelly of Las Vegas; two sisters, Beverly Pyle of Cedarville and Sharron Goss of Natural Dam; one brother, Jerry Shelly of Natural Dam; several grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Grandview Assembly of God Church in Natural Dam with burial with military honors at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers were Branson Pyle, Thell Riddle Jr., Alex Harrison, Brandon Newton, Tommy Metcalf and Mickey Shelly.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Oct. 16, 2019